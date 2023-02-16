Despite Media Deception, Progress on Election Integrity: Trump Attorney Christina Bobb

Even though the media constantly lied and cowardly judges refused to hear important cases on election fraud, Americans understand there were lots of issues and progress is being made on policy to fix them, explained Trump attorney and former investigative reporter Christina Bobb in this episode of Conversations That Matter with Alex Newman. Bobb, who wrote the new book Stealing Your Vote based on her experience right in the middle of the chaos, outlines various ways Democrats cheated and manipulated the process, including through the use of lawless decrees issued under the guise of the Covid emergency. "Democrats cheated, and Republicans covered it up," she said. "We have a pandemic of cowardice." While she is hopeful that a legitimate election can be held in 2024, it will take "all of us doing our part," she said. Bobb closes with some thoughts on what everyday Americans can do to ensure election integrity going forward.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com