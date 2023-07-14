Most converts to Judaism come from the Christian Messianic Hebrew Roots Movement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leading Rabbi Tovia Singer says that 80 to 90% of those who convert to Judaism come from the Christian Messianic movements. I highly recommend you look up R.L. Solberg's channel called: Defending the Biblical Roots of Christianity.
See my article series called Kabbalah's 666 Plan to Usher in their Messiahhttps://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/mystery-babylon/kabbalah-666-messiah
See my website called Mystery Babylon Exposed at this link https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/mystery-babylon