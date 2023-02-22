Marvel Character Cartoonist Sergio Cariello Creates World-Renowned Action Bible for Kids



When he was just five years-old and living in Brazil, Sergio Cariello dreamed of drawing comic books. Years later, after obtaining a scholarship that landed him in New York, Sergio netted a job at Marvel Comics, catapulting him into the epicenter of comic book creation. This master cartoonist talks about what is perhaps his most well-known project, The Action Bible, which has brought scriptural stories to life for millions of kids. Sergio shares that while drawing characters like Superman and Batman are fun, they are temporal. Drawing Jesus and Biblical historical figures offers something other than escapism. “God is saying, don’t escape - come home,” he shares. This cartoonist mastermind also gives advice for young, burgeoning artists wanting to enhance their skills.







TAKEAWAYS





God skillfully knew what gifts He would give you before He laid the foundations of the world





The Lord is the artist of all artists





For those interested in improving their artistic expertise: draw as much as possible and draw from what you observe in life





God has a specific purpose for your life that is tailored to the abilities that He has uniquely given you







