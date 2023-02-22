BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Marvel Character Cartoonist Sergio Cariello Creates World-Renowned Action Bible for Kids
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
35 views • 02/22/2023


When he was just five years-old and living in Brazil, Sergio Cariello dreamed of drawing comic books. Years later, after obtaining a scholarship that landed him in New York, Sergio netted a job at Marvel Comics, catapulting him into the epicenter of comic book creation. This master cartoonist talks about what is perhaps his most well-known project, The Action Bible, which has brought scriptural stories to life for millions of kids. Sergio shares that while drawing characters like Superman and Batman are fun, they are temporal. Drawing Jesus and Biblical historical figures offers something other than escapism. “God is saying, don’t escape - come home,” he shares. This cartoonist mastermind also gives advice for young, burgeoning artists wanting to enhance their skills.



TAKEAWAYS


God skillfully knew what gifts He would give you before He laid the foundations of the world 


The Lord is the artist of all artists 


For those interested in improving their artistic expertise: draw as much as possible and draw from what you observe in life


God has a specific purpose for your life that is tailored to the abilities that He has uniquely given you



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Sergio’s Story Video: https://bit.ly/3XoVOuv 

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: http://bit.ly/3WgANmo 

The Action Bible: https://theactionbible.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH SERGIO CARIELLO

Website: https://sergiocariello.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SergioCariello 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hqcariello/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SergioCariello 

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3E0QMNP 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
childrenjesusbatmanbrazilmarvel comicscartoonssupermanartistscartoonisttina griffincounter culture mom showsergio carielloaction bible
