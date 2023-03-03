Obama’s SECRET NGO EXPOSED! OBAMA & Former Officials CONTROL SHADOW GOVERNMENT & FAKE BIDEN!

Stew Peters NetworkWho is really controlling and backing the fake Biden administration?

Natly Denise joins Stew to reveal a secret Obama administration NGO.

National Security Action is a 501(c)(4) NGO that used to employ former Obama administration officials.

The defunct non profit’s website has now been scrubbed and is a shell of what it once was.

Using the Wayback Machine reveals an intricate ecosystem of former Obama and Clinton linked operatives.

Joe Biden is not calling the shots and is being controlled by former President Obama and his cronies.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

