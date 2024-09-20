THE UN’S 2030 AGENDA GOES UP IN SMOKE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The UN has hit the reset button after their recent report concluded that the world isn’t catching on to their 2030 Agenda of globalist takeover and in their recent ‘Summit of the Future’ has now prioritized targeting young people. Is this the same playbook as Mao’s Cultural Revolution?
#UN #2030Agenda #SummitOfTheFuture #CulturalRevolution