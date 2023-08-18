DTR S6: Chaos Report Aug 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's that time again, and just like clockwork, the scum of the WEF have conducted another crime against humanity. The climate change ie global warming hoax is being made real in the minds of morons using weather manipulation weapons. They will burn every square mile of earth and kill everyone in a horrific fire if we won't wise up. In this episode, we discuss several subjects related to the ONLY master agenda, 2030. Enjoy.