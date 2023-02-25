Prophecies Fulfilled, Biden, Knowledge, Covid, Memes [LINKS]

02.24.23 MANY PROPHECIES FULFILLED, REVIVAL SPREADING, BIDEN FALL, PLAN CRASH, J6, PENTAGON AND MORE■ https://rumble.com/v2aqy4i-02.24.23-many-prophecies-fulfilled-revival-spreading-biden-fall-plan-crash-.html





-----------------

5 Unexpected Events Following An Economic Crisis That No One Talks About

■ https://www.askaprepper.com/5-unexpected-events-following-an-economic-crisis-that-no-one-talks-about/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=AAP





-----------------

The Original Antigenic Sin: COVID-19 Vaccination and Sub-Optimal Initial Immune Priming Deranges the Antibody- Cytotoxic T cell Immune Response

■ https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/the-original-antigenic-sin-covid-19-vaccination-and-sub-optimal-initial-immune-priming-deranges-the-antibody-cytotoxic-t-cell-immune-response





-----------------

This formal petition is based upon significant irregularities in COVID-19 data published by the CDC. (Oregon)

■ https://standforhealthfreedom.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Exhibit-A-Formal-Grand-Jury-Petition-Synopsis.pdf





-----------------

Elon Musk Sets Fire to Biden Agency’s Woke Strategy – The Billionaire Just Put the DoD Snowflakes in Their Place

■ https://pjnewsletter.com/musk-woke-message-words/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=actengage&seyid=50284





-----------------

How To Make Bread Last For Up To 5 Years

■ https://www.askaprepper.com/how-to-make-bread-last-for-up-to-5-years/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=AAP





-----------------

FREE MERCH BEGINS TODAY!

You can download the electronic versions of all three of these books from Amazon for free for the next week!

■ https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD/status/1627728105925185549?s=20





-----------------

Biden Admin Negotiates Deal to Give WHO Authority Over US Pandemic Policies

■ https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-admin-negotiates-deal-to-give-who-authority-over-us-pandemic-policies_5066631.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&src_src=Morningbrief&utm_campaign=mb-2023-02-19&src_cmp=mb-2023-02-19&utm_medium=email&est=0OruA%2BWjHqhy%2ByJsBqH8nM9qC7t77902OiQhECHAOMOBsfIT9THbEK4hoY6QDjesulsB





-----------------

Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,

But a false witness, deceit

-----------------





🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ http://truthparadigm.news

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv





-----------------

💎TREASURE💎

■ https://cspoa.org

■ https://www.j6truth.org/

■ https://thepatriotlight.com/

■ https://www.devolution.link

■ https://covid19criticalcare.com

■ https://reawakeningseries.com

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news

■ http://truthparadigm.net

-----------------



