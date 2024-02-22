TURN UP THE VOLUME... 30 second video, hear the trumpet blow, so beautiful. The rapture is so soon! Can you feel it!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The rapture is so soon! Can you feel it!
TURN UP THE VOLUME... 30 second video, hear the trumpet blow, so beautiful.
1 Thessalonians 4:16
“For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:”