Dyes and Certifications in Delilah Home Products

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are the dyes in your towels safe? Delilah Home uses only low-reactive dyes certified by the strict GOTS standard, ensuring no toxic residues. While natural dyes sound appealing, they often lack colorfastness and can be part of “greenwashing.” Trust certifications, not claims, for truly non-toxic textiles that are safe for your skin and the planet.
#SafeDyes #GOTS #NonToxic #Greenwashing #TextileScience #DelilahHome #LowReactiveDyes
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport