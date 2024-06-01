BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
‘There is no line’: Speaker Johnson, Jim Jordan and others push back against Trump conviction
NewsClips
3962 followers
103 views • 11 months ago

Republican lawmakers in overwhelming numbers are maintaining their support for Donald Trump after his felony convictions, including Speaker Mike Johnson who called on the Supreme Court to step in and Rep. Jim Jordan who demanded that Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg testify before the Weaponization Committee. Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones and Fmr. Rep. Joe Walsh join Ali Velshi to discuss the reaction among Republicans and what it reveals about the state of the GOP. “There is no line, there's nothing Donald Trump can do to peel most Republican voters off of him,” Walsh says.



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:


https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html


Keywords
newspoliticscurrentevents
