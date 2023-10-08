BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Australian senator, Alex Antic, exposes the totalitarian aspirations of Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum, and its 'Great Reset' agenda, in the Australian parliament
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
258 followers
0
10/08/2023

Australian senator, Alex Antic, exposes the totalitarian aspirations of Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum, and its 'Great Reset' agenda, in the Australian parliament.

"The World Economic Forum is steeped in authoritarianism and Marxist ideology. It's an ideology which is creeping into governments across the world... It is imperative that we pay close attention to the World Economic Forum, and do all that we can to preserve liberty, and reduce government intrusion in our lives. And if we fail to do so, the anti democratic forces in the West will continue to march on, and we may wake up to an Australia that we no longer recognize."

Keywords
communismnwotyrannytotalitarianismklaus schwabgreat resetalex anticexposing wefglobalist crime syndicate corporation
