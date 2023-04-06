Dr. Ardis - Damar Hamlin injury, medical doctor programming, snake venom updates AND COVID detoxing!

Your host Scott Schara and guest Dr. Bryan Ardis discuss the Damar Hamlin injury, medical doctor programming, snake venom updates AND COVID detoxing!Show more





In early 2020 I lost my Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, I have been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health".





I am passionate about exposing corruption of the medical system and the powers that be in this country. My focus is on medical freedom, education, and waking up the world with the truth.





I hope to inform, inspire and empower those who are struggling with personal health issues. I promise to deliver real research and applicable information that can free people from emotional despair and fear, created by symptoms of disease and disinformation.





Ardis Labs and the Ardis Healing Center have helped thousands of patients from all over the world, including, from countries as far away as the Philippines, Taiwan, Australia, Barbados, Italy, Scotland and many more.





https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-dark-truth-america-federation-state-medical-boards/5794682





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-G9mziXL9w





https://thedrardisshow.com/





Learn more about Our Amazing Grace here https://ouramazinggrace.net/home





