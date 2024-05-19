BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social

Independent Nova Scotia, How To Knock The Stuffing Out Of WEF
Unscrew the News
Unscrew the News
56 views • 12 months ago

Peter Mac Isaac is a man on a mission and Canadians better listen up!

Peter and a group of like-minded patriots have put together a plan to take back Nova Scotia from the troglodytes that have brought ruin and shame to the people of this once great country.


Peter is a retired game warden, TV producer, entrepreneur and now the president of the non-profit Independent Nova Scotia initiative.

This educational society plans to unite Nova Scotians with their grassroots ideals and common sense approach to life in Canada.


Listen up as he explains how Brian Peckford and many others are eagerly jumping at the plans for ridding the province of the bloated, corrupt and WEF directed agenda that is seeing our foundations eroding infront of the next generation.


X: https://x.com/PeterRMacIsaac


Web: https://independentns.net/


Web: https://independentbc.ca/


Vote splitting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgBIUUI9JZ4


Sponsor: NuggetStacker.com



treasonpodcastnovaindependentungovernmentgoldpoliticianssilvergrassrootspartieswefunipartyscotian recall
