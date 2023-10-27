URGENT: Media Blackout, Dire Situation in Acapulco, Mexico Due to Category 5 Hurricane Otis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October 26, 2023
@DollarVigilante
Please watch, like and share this video. The truth of the situation in Acapulco is being hidden by the government and the media and the situation is dire. If you can donate we have the teams ready to deliver the food, water and supplies needed to help Acapulco. You can find our GoFundMe page and cryptocurrency donation links at https://hurricaneotisrecovery.com or directly at GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/f95afd66