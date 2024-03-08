Castle Rocks Trusted Urgent Care Facility for Sinus Infections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻?
👉A sinus infection occurs when the tissue lining of the sinuses become inflamed or infected.
👉During a sinus infection, fluid fills and blocks nasal cavities allowing an infection to form.
𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀
There are two main types of sinus infections: acute sinusitis and chronic sinusitis.
👉Acute Sinusitis
With acute sinus infections, the symptoms usually last less than a month.
👉Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic sinus infections can last 12 weeks or longer. Also, recurring sinus infections link to chronic sinusitis.
𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘆𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗼𝗺𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗮 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻?
✅Facial Pain
✅Runny Nose
✅Sore Throat
✅Nasal Congestion
✅Postnasal Drip
✅Sinus Pain
✅Headache
✅Fever
𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝗜 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻?
✅To treat the symptoms of a sinus infection, stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water and rest.
✅Also, decongestants and nasal corticosteroids aid in sinus infection treatment. If you experience pain or fever, over-the-counter pain relievers offer help.
