How Many Americans Know Where Ukraine Is?

Can people find Ukraine on a Map? The Riceman went to the streets of Hollywood in Los Angeles, California to find out!
"The less a person know about Ukraine´s location the more they want US to intervene"
🔗 All Credit To Riceman: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54-gBoG6m84
Mirrored - Just a Dude
