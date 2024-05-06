© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian stormtroopers chase Ukrainian infantry units and NATO volunteers, as they flee Arkhangelskoe #arkhanhelske #arkhangelsk north of Avdeevka after being liberated. The gunfire put intense pressure on those who retreated on foot or evacuated by American M113. Russian soldiers raised the flag after Kiev troops were crushed and Arkhangelskoe was cleared.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
