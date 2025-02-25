HOT MIC: Rep. Dan Crenshaw threatens Tucker Carlson on hot mic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Dan Crenshaw threatens Tucker Carlson on hot mic
Behind-the-scenes footage of the Republican congressman from Texas has gone viral after he said he would "kill" Tucker Carlson if he met him.
"Why don’t you come sit for an interview and we'll see how you do? I'll send you my address," the American journalist responded on X.