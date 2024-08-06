BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dangerous Dames: Children Of The Getty w/ Steven D Kelley - Ep.44 - Aug 5, 2024
Truth Cat Radio Videos
Truth Cat Radio Videos
263 views • 9 months ago

I'm sharing this interview video on Steven's archive channel at "Truth Cat Radio Videos".

Video and full description, original link, plus Steven's info down below. Interview with Steven D Kelley, on August 5, 2024. Hope it's alright to share the video here. Grateful and thank you, to the original creators, Dr. Lee Merritt and Courtenay Turner for this interview with Steven. Cynthia   PS... miss listening to Dr. Lee 'Merritt's Medical Hour' video channel here at Brighteon. The last video was great, with the great Dr. Edward Group in Houston. 

Dangerous Dames | Ep.44: Children Of The Getty w/ Steven D Kelley

On this week's Dangerous Dames, Courtenay & Dr. Lee invite Steven D Kelley onto the show to dive down the proverbial rabbit hole of the literal underground. From exposing the tunnels below iconic architecture like The Getty Museum, Denver Airport & Playboy Mansion, to the DUMBs that encircle the planet, prepare for a deep dive into the dark topic of the underground world.

▶Follow & connect w/ Steven D Kelley:

https://www.truthcatradio.com

__________________________________________________________

-------------------------------------

▶Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

▶Follow & Connect with Dr. Merritt:

https://drleemerritt.com/

©2024 All Rights Reserved 

Original link on Rumble:  https://rumble.com/v59ty85-dangerous-dames-ep.44-children-of-the-getty-w-steven-d-kelly.html

More of Steven's info:

Visit and Join Steven's Telegram group!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

https://twitter.com/StevenKelley24

Keywords
steven d kelleyoccupy the gettyoccupythegettytruth cat radiotruthcatradiostevendkelleysteven kelley
