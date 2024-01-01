Create New Account
Military Draft is Coming to America...again
Published 2 months ago

Russia and Ukraine have been drafting men into military service from 18 to 49.  That should be very concerning to all men and women 18 to 49 in the USA as well.  Russia even used prisoners under the supervision of the Wagoner Group mercenaries.

