💥🇺🇦 New Details on March 24 Sumy Explosion: It Wasn't a Russian Strike - New Video Shows Ammunition "Cook Off" Before the Massive Explosion

A March 24 explosion in Sumy, which injured over 100 people, was initially blamed on a Russian missile. However, new information confirms there was no strike. (Referring to this video of school: https://www.brighteon.com/aa395d25-55b9-4018-833d-2a2680123567

The blast occurred at a local ammunition depot that caught fire, causing detonations of gunpowder and shells. The depot was located near schools and a kindergarten.

Air raid sirens didn’t go off immediately, and local residents filming the fire mentioned that "firefighters aren’t in a hurry" and that "fire extinguishers won’t help."

Over 100 people were injured, but the cause was the depot's detonation, not a missile.

The Zelensky regime, of course, lied that it was a "Russian strike."