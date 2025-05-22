Trump reads alarming health report for Children

HEGEMON CAN’T DEFEAT OBESITY – Trump reads alarming health report

The empire that FAILED to dominate the world CAN’T even stop ultra-processed SNACKS.

Trump rolled out the first findings of his “Make America Healthy Again” commission — and it’s a grim portrait of national decline:

🥤 Over 40% of American kids now have at least one chronic health condition.

🍟 Childhood cancer rates have jumped nearly 50% since the 1970s

🍔 In the 1960s, less than 5% of US children were obese — now it’s over 20%

🍭 Autism: from 1 in 10,000 a few decades ago… to 1 in 31 today

Trump slammed corporate lobbyists and “toxic” food, meds, and chemicals — but can the fast-food republic really cure what it eats?