What the Media Isn’t Telling You About the Ohio Train Derailment | Man In America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
While the media is telling us not to worry about the train derailment and that the air and water are safe, a much more frightening picture is forming.
“We basically nuked a town with chemicals so we could get a railroad open,” said Sil Caggiano, a hazardous materials specialist. How serious is this disaster?
Is it truly a Chernobyl level of danger? Why did the government choose to light the chemicals on fire? We'll explore all this and more on today's show.
LISTEN VIA PODCAST:
Apple: https://apple.co/3bEdO1S
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3u9k8Vd
Podbean: https://bit.ly/3A4Jasy
iHeart: https://bit.ly/3npOBea
FOLLOW AND WATCH:
Website: https://maninamerica.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@maninamerica
Banned.Video: https://banned.video/channel/man-in-america
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmerica
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/maninamerica