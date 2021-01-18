1/18/21 - "The Peaceful Transition To Military Power"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lt General Walker explains to George Stephanoupolis on 1/18/21, the reason behind the massive 25,000 National Guard deployment with representatives from all 50 states. They are there to ensure a peaceful transfer to military power, essentially once the illegal inauguration is conducted based on a fraudulent election.