April Dyck's UFO and Orb Photos - Part 2 of 3

Part 2 of 3. Drawing Class and UFO Experiences

• April discusses the purpose of drawing classes for people who have had UFO, ET, orbs, and other paranormal experiences.

• Emphasizes the stress-relieving benefits of drawing, as it helps internalize and remember detailed experiences.

• Mentions the concern of parents who don't want their children to write down their experiences.

• April advocates for drawing as a way to relieve mental pressure and document experiences without needing others to understand.

Remembrance of Michael Hall

• Brian shares the sad news of Michael Hall's passing in August.

• Carole Williams mentions a remembrance event planned for the next day and Michael's optimistic nature despite his ill health.

• Discussion about Michael's contributions to the university and his legal advice during the early days of the university.

• Clarification on whether the event will be online or in person, with some participants joining in person.





Trail Camera Technicalities and Orb Photos

• April Dyck explains the technical aspects of trail cameras, including their motion activation and infrared lenses.

• Shares photos of orbs and other phenomena captured by trail cameras, emphasizing their independence from her presence.

• Describes the different types of orbs she has identified, including those that are unhappy or sad.

• Mentions the use of trail cameras to document phenomena that are otherwise hard to capture with other types of cameras.





