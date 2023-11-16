BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pastor John Hagee March for Israel Speech
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 11/16/2023

John Hagee


Nov 15, 2023


As nearly 300,000 gathered at the National Mall in Washington DC for the largest Pro-Israel gathering in history, Pastor John Hagee inspired them to send a message to the world that Israel is not alone! Though we were not there for the horrors of the past, we are here now to stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation of Israel and over 240 held captive by Hamas. Israel today, Israel tomorrow, Israel forever! #MarchforIsrael #MarchAgainstAntisemitism #israel #IsraelMatters #StandWithIsrael


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7uWgDOFRSs

Keywords
israelgatheringdcwashingtonspeechhamasjohn hageepro-israelnational mallmarch for israel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy