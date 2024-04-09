Truth In Media | Crushing the Narrative of the War between Ukraine & Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Truth In Media | Episode 1 of "Zelenskyy Unmasked" starts now... Ben Swann: The world has been fed a simple, black-and-white narrative of good vs. evil in the war between Ukraine and Russia...
But while simple narratives are good at building support for new wars, they're not so great at telling the whole truth.
What is the truth about Volodymyr Zelenskyy? We've spent over a year finding out.
