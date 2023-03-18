Children bred for pedophiles and satanists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ex CIA officer Robert Steele testimony at the International Tribunal for Natural Justice (ITNJ) on children bred by families as cash crop, then sold to US pedophiles or satanists without birth certificates, on importing foreign kids for slavery-sex abuse-organ harvesting or torture.
