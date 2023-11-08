BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
InfoWars - BREAKING - Congress Investigating Mistreatment Of Journalist Owen Shroyer In Federal Prison - 11-07-2023
224 views • 11/08/2023

Alex Jones breaks down the powerful footage of the House Judiciary Subcommittee investigating the disturbing reports about the mistreatment of journalist Owen Shroyer, who is in federal prison for free speech. These are the dangerous times we live in. Owen is the canary in the coal mine. The system is brazenly setting the precedent on how it handles political opponents. Infowars can exclusively confirm Owen is in solitary confinement for 30 days. Watch & share this powerful report.

Keywords
alex jonesmatt gaetzowen shroyerconfinementpunishmentcruelsolitaryand unusual
