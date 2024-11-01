Transcript written and published by Lucia on Nov.1/2024 TO THE SONS OF GOD Dear brothers and sisters, On the evening of Oct.15/2024, I received the following Rhema Word. Yah said: THE HIDING IS OVER. FOR SOME TIME YOU HAVE BEEN THE DAUGHTER, THE WIFE, THE SISTER, THE MOM AND THE FRIEND. BUT AS OF TODAY THEY'LL KNOW YOU BY YOUR TRUE IDENTITY - A SON OF GOD, ACCORDING TO ROM.8. YES! BECAUSE THIS IS THE TIME OF THE GREAT REVEAL - THE GREAT REVEAL OF ALL TIMES! THE WINDS ARE CHANGING; THEY'RE BLOWING IN YOUR FAVOUR FOR EVERYTHING THAT I'VE PURPOSED IS GOING TO BE FULFILLED AND NONE SHALL STAND AGAINST YOU. I DIDN'T SAY OR MEAN THAT NO ONE WILL TRY COMING AGAINST YOU, BUT THAT THEY WILL NOT PREVAIL. Rom.8:18-19 For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us. 19 For the earnest expectation of the creature waiteth for the manifestation of the sons of God. Isa. 45:3 And I will give thee the treasures of darkness, and hidden riches of secret places, that thou mayest know that I, the Lord, which call thee by thy name, am the God of Israel. Psa.2:7-9 I will declare the decree: the Lord hath said unto me, Thou art my Son; this day have I begotten thee. 8 Ask of me, and I shall give thee the heathen for thine inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth for thy possession. 9 Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron; thou shalt dash them in pieces like a potter's vessel. Yah continued: THERE WAS A TEST IN PROGRESS AND MANY DIDN'T KNOW IT; OTHERS DIDN'T WANT TO BELIEVE IT. THAT TEST IS OVER. THE PAPERS HAVE BEEN HANDED IN. THE MARKS ARE LOCKED. NOW, COME THE REPORT CARDS. HOW MANY WILL HAVE PASSED AND HOW MANY MORE WILL HAVE FAILED AND WILL HAVE TO MAKE AMENDS? Isa.26:10 Let favour be shewed to the wicked, yet will he not learn righteousness: in the land of uprightness will he deal unjustly, and will not behold the majesty of the Lord. Brothers and sisters, how many of us have persevered through our testings and shall reap in victory? And how many of you can relate to having cried out to Father to remove that thorn on your side only to hear Him reply back, 'MY GRACE IS SUFFICIENT FOR YOU'? Yah continued: THIS IS THE TIME I'VE PUT, AT YOUR DISPOSAL, LEGIONS OF ANGELS WHERE YOUR FEET WILL NOT STRIKE AGAINST ANY ROCKS. YOU'RE HERE ON A MISSION AND UNTIL THAT MISSION IS COMPLETED YOU'RE LOCKED IN - NOBODY CAN TOUCH YOU. PEOPLE WILL NOT BELIEVE WHAT THEIR EYES WILL SEE. YOUR FAMILY WILL STRUGGLE TO WRAP THEIR HEADS ON HOW CAN THIS BE!? ALL THIS TIME THEY THOUGHT THEY KNEW YOU. 'WEREN'T YOU THE SON OF THE CARPENTER? AND MARY? AND WEREN'T YOUR SISTERS IN OUR MIDST?' IT WILL BE HARD TO WRAP THEIR HEADS AROUND. HOW DID THEY NOT SUSPECT ANYTHING... AFTER ALL THIS TIME!? Psa 91:11-12 For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways. 12 They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone. With this piece, I was also given Act.12, the story about Peter led out of jail by Yah's angel. Act.12:7-8, 11 And, behold, the angel of the Lord came upon him, and a light shined in the prison: and he smote Peter on the side, and raised him up, saying, Arise up quickly. And his chains fell off from his hands. 8 And the angel said unto him, Gird thyself, and bind on thy sandals. And so he did. And he saith unto him, Cast thy garment about thee, and follow me. 11 And when Peter was come to himself, he said, Now I know of a surety, that the Lord hath sent his angel, and hath delivered me out of the hand of Herod, and from all the expectation of the people of the Jews.

