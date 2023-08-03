Our Lady's Medjugorje Mission of Peace

Quo Vadis

Our Lady's mission in Medjugorje is one of peace.

She has come to earth to reeducate us and to help us convert and recenter our lives back to God.

Our Lady's role has always been one of guiding people to Her Son, Jesus.

What an amazing opportunity we have before us!

Our Lady's call to conversion is urgent, and we should respond with all our hearts.

Once Our Lady has stopped appearing there will be three warnings given to the world.

These warnings will be in the form of events on earth.

They will occur within Mirjana's lifetime, and Mirjana will be a witness to them.

Ten days before each of the warnings, she will advise the priest she chose for this task (Father Petar Ljubicic), who will then pray and fast with Mirjana for seven days.

Then, three days before each warning is to take place, Father Petar will announce to the world what, where, and when the warning will take place.

Father Petar has no choice, and must reveal each warning.

After the first warning, the other two will follow in a rather short period of time.

That interval will be a period of great grace and conversion.

After the permanent, visible, supernatural, and indestructible sign appears on the mountain where Our Lady first appeared in Medjugorje, there will be little time for conversion.

For that reason, the Blessed Virgin invites us to urgent conversion and reconciliation.

The permanent sign will lead to many healings and conversions before the secrets become reality.

According to Mirjana, the events predicted by the Blessed Virgin are near.

By virtue of this experience, Mirjana proclaims to the world: 'Hurry, be converted; open your hearts to God.'

​The ninth and tenth secrets are serious.

They concern chastisement for the sins of the world.

Punishment is inevitable, for we cannot expect the whole world to be converted.

The punishment can be diminished by prayer and penance, but it cannot be eliminated.

Mirjana says that one of the evils that threatened the world, the one contained in the seventh secret, has been averted, thanks to prayer and fasting.

That is why the Blessed Virgin continues to encourage prayer and fasting: "You have forgotten that with prayer and fasting you can ward off wars, suspend natural laws."

​In addition to this basic message, Mirjana related an apparition she had in 1982, which sheds some light on certain aspects of Church history.

She spoke of an apparition in which satan appeared to her, and asked Mirjana to renounce Our Lady and to follow him.

By doing so she could be happy in love and in life.

He added that following Our Lady would only lead to suffering.

Mirjana rejected him, and immediately Our Lady appeared and Satan disappeared.

Then Our Lady gave Mirjana the following message:

​"Excuse me for this, but you must realize that Satan exists.

One day he appeared before the throne of God and asked permission to submit the Church to a period of trial.

God gave him permission to try the Church for one century.

This century is under the power of the devil; but when the secrets confided to you come to pass, his power will be destroyed.

Even now he is beginning to lose his power and has become aggressive.

He is destroying marriages, creating divisions among priests and is responsible for obsessions and murder.

You must protect yourselves against these things through fasting and prayer, especially community prayer.

Carry blessed objects with you.

Put them in your house, and restore the use of holy water."

​According to certain Catholic experts who have studied these apparitions, this message of Mirjana may shed light on the vision Pope Leo XIII had.

According to them, it was after having had an apocalyptic vision of the future of the Church that Leo XIII introduced the prayer to Saint Michael, which priests used to recite after Mass up to the time of the Second Vatican Council.

These experts say that the century of trials foreseen by Leo XIII is about to end.

​Since the apparitions began in 1981, approximately 40 million people of all faiths, from all over the world, have visited Medjugorje and have left spiritually strengthened and renewed.

Many bring back stories of miracles in the form of healings (of mind, body and spirit), supernatural visual signs, and deep conversions back to God. You owe it to yourself and your loved ones, to investigate with an open mind and heart the messages which are given to us by Our Lady of Medjugorje.

I invite you to read these messages and decide for yourself how they will affect your life and that of your family.

