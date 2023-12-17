Los Angeles-Based TV Channel Set to Launch AI News Anchors in 2024

A television channel based in Los Angeles is set to launch news anchors generated by artificial intelligence (AI) in February 2024.

LA-based Channel 1 will be debuting these digital humans – a mix of digitally created avatars and "digital doubles" created by the channel – by next year, the Daily Mail reported. These digital news anchors will be reporting news updates on global events. They will also be featured in free streaming TV platforms.

Adam Mosam, Channel 1's founder, said news reports will come from trusted official sources like public records and government documents in partnership with undisclosed legacy news outlets, commissioned freelance journalists and AI-generated news reports. The digital news anchors will then report the news on air.

