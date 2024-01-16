🔥FRANCE: Farmers Protest Rising Taxes & Insane Costs; Spread Manure over Govt Buildings

Toulouse France: 🔥 Anti Tax Hikes, Anti Govt Lies 🔥 Farmers take it to the streets over Rising Taxes and insane costs that are crippling their industry, smothering council infrastructure in tons of Manure. People around The World are waking up to 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙫𝙩 𝙇𝙞𝙚𝙨..🔥
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.