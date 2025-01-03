Former CIA: Terrorism?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Orleans Attack, Cybertruck Explosion, CIA Corruption & Tulsi Gabbard
* Permanent Washington is trying to prevent Tulsi Gabbard from becoming Director of National Intelligence.
* Bernard Hudson ran counterterrorism at the CIA.
* He says the country needs her.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 3 January 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-bernard-hudson