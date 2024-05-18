Reptilian Pimps: Strip Clubs, Hyperdimensional Portals and an Intergalactic Loosh-Trade

Sources: Nightflight "Eve Lorgen: Strip Clubs & Reptilian Hosting - HR1"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKQJiEfjz4w





ARTICLES

"Reptilian Hosting and Strip Clubs"

https://evelorgen.com/wp/articles/alien-love-bite-related/reptilian-hosting-and-strip-clubs/

"Reptilian Hosting and Strip Clubs–Update"

https://evelorgen.com/wp/articles/military-abduction-milabs-and-reptilians/reptilian-hosting-and-strip-clubs-update/





Eve Lorgen’s Website: EveLorgen.com

Eve Lorgen "The Dark Side of Cupid": http://amzn.to/2FgC1GR

Eve Lorgen "The Love Bite": http://amzn.to/2FdmkQy





SEE ALSO:

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM

Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5



