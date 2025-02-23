This Saint News 2/23/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt





This week: Words from the White House including the possible abolition of the income tax. But is good news keeping people distracted from the technocrats surrounding Trump? Did he just rebrand the New World Order? In the X Files you'll see the new Netflix series Zero Day--you're gonna love this. Depopulation and eugenics never really went away--but now we call it health care. In the Top Stories we'll talk about mRna in our food supply and as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.





#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews





Try the sway test with synthetic products vs natural products and see what happens…

https://x.com/parasitedetox/status/1891930849236467753





The Older Millennial - Plane crashes are actually down under Trump

https://x.com/teameffujoe/status/1892315682022252686





Research on invasive fungi had crossed over to disclosure and UFO Topics

https://x.com/agatanahiuktena/status/1891238127957655658





Worldwide protests against illegal immigration

https://x.com/Chaotic6033/status/1887837267445629197





John Stossel - Do the rich get rich at the expense of the poor?

https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1890866925636350223





Pediatric Dentist Dr. Staci Whitman - When you look at countries that are fluoridated versus those that are not, you see the decay rates are the same ...

https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1884376503124652491





Tim Pool - Border Agent ARRESTED For Working with CARTEL Claims Prosecutor, Biden Admin HELPED

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ivdlfOUjf0





Troy Bond Jr. - Dork Gothic Maga

https://x.com/TroyHasEbola/status/1892042044492701771





Democrats and republicans Both see black Americans as idiots

https://x.com/MUSICANDBUILDS/status/1892963039499960354





What do you know about Donald Trump’s mentor?

https://x.com/EscanorReloaded/status/1887611950881742973





Zuckerberg isn't and will never be your friend and Facebook/Meta was always an operation of the NatSec state

https://x.com/_whitneywebb/status/1877784169532838216





I present to you... 𝕏 THE GAME!

https://x.com/KettlebellDan/status/1892303707854840123





Redacted - Derrick Broze: The Technocrats Have Control of Trump's 2nd Administration

https://x.com/DBrozeLiveFree/status/1890479136680079603