Dr. Fauci’s Pardon Does Not Protect Him – Emerald Robinson w/ Dr. David Martin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Jan 21, 2025) The Absolute Truth With Emerald Robinson: Dr. David Martin explains how Biden's pardon for Dr. Tony Fauci could actually put him in deeper legal jeopardy. Martin also outlines other steps President Trump should take against the bio-weapon complex and the W.H.O.
The Absolute Truth With Emerald Robinson: https://frankspeech.com/channel/absolute-truth-emerald-robinson
Full show: https://frankspeech.com/v/3kv3z