White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1832 - Christina Spicuzza - Judge rejects defense requests

Christina, a mother of 4 who was driving for Uber, picked up Crew in Pitcairn, PA and began to drive him to an address in Penn Hills. After about 20 minutes, Crew put a gun to Christina’s head. Christina’s body was found face down in a wooded area with a single gunshot wound to the back of her head. Her car was found in a separate location.