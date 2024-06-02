'Putins Plan To Destroy UK- Frances Nuclear Weapons In 1 Day If They Enter Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian military expert has issued a threat to Europe. Yuri Baranchik, according to a Sunday Times report, revealed details about Russia's 'Operation Unthinkable.' This operation is reportedly Putin’s plan if the Ukraine war turns into a global conflict. Baranchik stated that Russia will eliminate the nuclear potentials of Britain and France within one day after carrying out Operation Unthinkable.