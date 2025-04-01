Treating an 18-year-old cat on our Tuberose Pet Med-Bed...

Treating our 18-year-old cat on our Tuberose Pet Med-Bed.

Incorporating sound frequencies, Near-infrared light, a grounding pad,.

Yesterday morning, the cat was listless and couldn't even hold its head up. After treating him for parasites, upregulating his mitochondria, and treated his general nervous system with frequencies, near infrared light and lying on a grounding mat all day and all night.

This morning, he was up and walking to the cat box, and then to his food dishes and back on the Med-Bed.

For more info: https://tuberosesoundtables.com/pet-med-bed