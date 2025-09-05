BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DID PAUL MᴄCARTNEY ACTUALLY DIE IN 1966⁉️ LET'S FIND OUT THROUGH VOCAL ANALYSIS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
160 views • 1 week ago

Tonight we're taking a look at Paul McCartney's vocal from 1964,1965 and 1968 to see how they compare!

TIME STAMPS -

0:00 Start

0:50 Are 'Remastered' Beatles Releases Pitch Corrected?

4:12 BONUS – Mastering (Hearing the Difference)

6:01 COMPARISON START (1964)

8:20 Vocal Tendencies

9:45 Can't Buy Me Love (Runs Sharp)

10:38 Yesterday (1965)

14:06 Hey Jude (1969)

15:38 Analysis

16:18 The REAL reason for THIS request!

18:11 Paul's Subconscious Gives Him Away...

19:38 ...AND his Range Specific Rasp


For more, check out my other sites! https://www.patreon.com/wingsofpegasus https://www.wingsofpegasusband.com/ https://www.facebook.com/wingsofpegasus Twitter - @wingsofpegasus Insta - @wingsofpegasusofficial


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nARWOoxGfA


NoLieInNature posted:


There is an episode of Crrow777radio.com on this specific topic. It’s very well done.


Epi006 – James Alfred the encoded world, moon, magic & music


https://www.crrow777radio.com/epi006-james-alfred-the-encoded-world-moon-magic-music/

Keywords
conspiracy theorypaul mccartneyvocal analysiswings of pegasuswaveform flats and sharps
