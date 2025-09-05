DID PAUL MᴄCARTNEY ACTUALLY DIE IN 1966⁉️ LET'S FIND OUT THROUGH VOCAL ANALYSIS❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight we're taking a look at Paul McCartney's vocal from 1964,1965 and 1968 to see how they compare!
TIME STAMPS -
0:00 Start
0:50 Are 'Remastered' Beatles Releases Pitch Corrected?
4:12 BONUS – Mastering (Hearing the Difference)
6:01 COMPARISON START (1964)
8:20 Vocal Tendencies
9:45 Can't Buy Me Love (Runs Sharp)
10:38 Yesterday (1965)
14:06 Hey Jude (1969)
15:38 Analysis
16:18 The REAL reason for THIS request!
18:11 Paul's Subconscious Gives Him Away...
19:38 ...AND his Range Specific Rasp
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nARWOoxGfA
NoLieInNature posted:
There is an episode of Crrow777radio.com on this specific topic. It’s very well done.
Epi006 – James Alfred the encoded world, moon, magic & music
https://www.crrow777radio.com/epi006-james-alfred-the-encoded-world-moon-magic-music/
