Let me go
shipshard
shipshard
05/23/2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6U8FwTWkXY 

Dreams to die for lovePoisoned by lies poison

The rotting corpse of my faith is blind

Devoured by the worm of deceit

The warmth that made me live

Carried away by the demon of contempt

It's time to kill the chimera

How did you kill the trust

let me go

let me go

I'm dying for your love

let me go

let me go

I drown in your lies

let me go

let me go

With your tremulous touch

Do not lull more consciousness

And you tender kiss

You won't get carried away in a curved mirror

Chest fills with black smoke

It burns hope

In the ruins of the castle where we

Wanted to lose infinity

let me go

let me go

I'm dying for your love

let me go

let me go

I drown in your lies

let me go

let me go


(Neverlove - Let me go)


If you are interested in shooting videos, join our communities.


I'm making a video

Video for business

Promotional videos

Instagram content

Movies

TV programs and reality shows

As well as professional reviews on products, video equipment, video equipment, devices, gadgets.


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://vk.com/shipshardvk 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 


All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 


lovemusicrockdrivingrainautocarssongsrelationshipsnightlet gomirroralternative rockgo awayyour lovenever lovelet me goim dying from your lovecar mirrormirror view
