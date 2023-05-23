© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6U8FwTWkXY
Dreams to die for lovePoisoned by lies poison
The rotting corpse of my faith is blind
Devoured by the worm of deceit
The warmth that made me live
Carried away by the demon of contempt
It's time to kill the chimera
How did you kill the trust
let me go
let me go
I'm dying for your love
let me go
let me go
I drown in your lies
let me go
let me go
With your tremulous touch
Do not lull more consciousness
And you tender kiss
You won't get carried away in a curved mirror
Chest fills with black smoke
It burns hope
In the ruins of the castle where we
Wanted to lose infinity
let me go
let me go
I'm dying for your love
let me go
let me go
I drown in your lies
let me go
let me go
(Neverlove - Let me go)
