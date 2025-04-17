Tariffs: Devil is in the Details, the 3-Day Warning & Real Life Consequences w/ Farmer Derrick Josi





Oregon dairy farmer Derrick Josi joins the show to reveal how international tariffs are quietly destabilizing one of our most vulnerable national assets—our food supply. Drawing from real-world examples, including damaging Canadian tariffs during the Obama administration, Josi explains how these policies ripple through farming communities and threaten our food security. He also highlights a critical truth from history: just three days of food scarcity is enough to ignite civil unrest. This is a powerful discussion on trade, agriculture, and the hidden consequences of economic warfare.

You can follow Derrick Josi on Facebook @ TDF Honest Farming

