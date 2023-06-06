© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Gallagher, Chairman of the Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the CCP: We must wake up . By showing weakness and seeking détente with the CCP. We will only invite aggression, and they will only continue to test our boundaries.
美中战略竞争特别委员会主席麦克·加拉格尔：我们需要醒来。通过示弱寻求与中共缓和，我们只会招来侵略，而他们只会继续试探我们的底线。
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #盘古翻译部