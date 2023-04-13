BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mary Harrington: The Battle vs Feminist Transhumanism, Cyborg Theocracy & Meat Lego Gnosticism!
Mary Harrington discusses how the sexual revolution was not the beginning of feminism but the end of it. She traces the history of feminism which was women's aggregate response to the Industrial Revolution. We've been living under an order that calls itself feminist but is really transhumanist or bio-libertarian, the cyborg era, underwritten by tech, which valorizes freedom above all else. The birth control pill was really the first transhumanist technology, followed by gender ideology. The whole world will at some point have to grapple with the cyborg theocracy because it is spreading. She wonders why it is so often women who are the advocates for abolishing biological sex and blames the "laptop class". She also believes social media cucked everybody.


About Mary Harrington

Mary Harrington is a columnist and editor for UnHerd and runs her own weekly Substack Reactionary Feminist. Mary’s work has been published in First Things, American Affairs, the New York Post, The Spectator, the New Statesman, the London Times, and the Mail on Sunday. Born in the United Kingdom, she lived in several European countries as a child, before graduating from Oxford University in 2002 with a First in English Literature. Feminism Against Progress is her first book.


Keywords
feminismlgbttransgendergendertechnocracycyborgtranshumanism4irgreat reset
