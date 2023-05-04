Covid-19 had nothing to do with public health, says Christine Anderson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"This whole COVID thing had never anything to do with public health. It
never had anything to do with breaking waves. It always had to do with
breaking people in order to make us a part of a mindless, malleable
mass." "The goal, ultimately, is to transform our free and democratic
societies into totalitarian societies. Their goal is to strip each and
every one of us of our fundamental rights of freedom, democracy, the
rule of law. They want to get rid of all of this," concluded [Christine
Anderson, German member of European Parliament].
Posted by Children's Health Defense here: https://twitter.com/ChildrensHD/status/1653822105639690243
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News