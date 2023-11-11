Uncensored: 50% of Australians HIT With Communications Outage This Week!!! No Phones, No Internet

Maria Zeee Uncensored





Nov 10, 2023





Australia was hit with one of the largest communication outages in history this week, with over half the country having no phones, no internet, 911 affected and more. Maria takes us through the details, as well as the strange coincidental launch of 50 in 5 - a Bill Gates initiative - on the same day as the outage.

Link to DPI: https://digitalpublicgoods.net/DPGA_Strategy_2021-2026.pdf





Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages, communication outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone and backup power! Visit the link below:

https://sat123.com/maria/





To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages and get TRUE heirloom seeds, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:https://heavensharvest.com/





If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:

https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria





Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):https://www.goldstackers.com.au/?utm_source=zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3uyv34-uncensored-50-of-australians-hit-with-communications-outage-this-week-no-ph.html