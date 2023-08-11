P.1 My dreaded hair wash day: WARNING: If you are a red-blooded 80+year-old woman, watch your blood pressure level MVI_3563-4merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/59dcd815-5ccc-4707-ae2d-1000040b3126
Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/faa817a3-80f5-4b34-9f29-be341f25dd34
(Note: there is a brief unintended low view of my torso in this several part set, however, upon review, nothing that would even raise an eyebrow these days was revealed.) The dreaded hair wash day! It is an effort and a half, plus more. At least the long intervals ensure that my hair marinates in its natural oils, which, I have read, is not a bad thing, in fact, a good thing. Some will differ, no doubt. I wish you all a good hair day, and, cryptically, also those who have lost their hair.