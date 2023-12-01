Greg Mannarino: Banking Crisis, Gold Highs, Dow vs Gold 11 Ratio

In it to Win it





Nov 30, 2023





Gregory Mannarino The Robin Hood of Wall Street comes back on the show to give us the latest with the Banking Crisis. The Banks are highly levered in their exposure to the Commercial Real Estate Market. Expect more bank failures. Greg lays out the Debt Market, and how risky the Stock Market is right now. Check out his Risk Indicator here: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice/





We pull up the charts, and take a look at gold flirting with all time highs. Then we look at the Dow Jones vs Gold, and Greg gives his case for that ratio returning 1 to 1. For perspective, right now it's 17 to 1 (17 ounces of Gold for 1 share of the DJI). We also pull up the charts on Crude Oil, and the Platinum to Gold ratio. Thank you for watching! Support the show and hit the like button. Join In it to Win it by subscribing and hitting the bell notification icon to be notified of future episodes. Welcome to the hive!





Greg's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@GregoryMannarino/videos

Greg's Website: https://traderschoice.net/





Connect with us on Social Media!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevebarton101

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stevebarton...

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-bar...

Website: https://www.stevebartonmoney.com/

Email: [email protected]





Chapters

00:00 Banking Crisis

5:28 Commercial Real Estate Market

8:00 Debt Market

11:26 MMRI - Market Risk

14:30 Gold Chart

17:50 DJI - Gold Ratio

21:30 Debt and 10 Year Bond

25:35 Crude Oil

30:40 Platinum - Gold Ratio





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCfjowK3RRM