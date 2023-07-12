Dr. Shiva Details Adrenochrome HORRORS: TRAFFICKED Children TORTURED For Chemical In Their BLOOD

Stew Peters Show





July 11, 2023





Sound of Freedom star Jim Caviezel has been talking about adrenochrome.

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai is here to talk about adrenochrome, how it’s made, and how a child’s body might be induced to create it.

Adrenochrome is a chemical that exists and it can even be bought.

Dr. Shiva is dedicated to science and has no problem investigating adrenochrome even though the mainstream media don’t want people to know the truth.

Torturing children produces adrenochrome when adrenaline is converted.

Children are mammals and in Dr. Shiva’s video he makes it clear that if a child undergoes torture they biochemically produce adrenochrome.

The establishment powers are beginning to realize their messaging campaigns are failing and the public has figured out that the left and the right are one in the same.

The public has been brainwashed to believe a person’s personal integrity is different from their public integrity.

The establishment’s ultimate goal is to make sure the people don’t build grassroots movements from the bottom up.

This is why the adrenochrome issue is so interesting.

The establishment doesn't want to talk about it because they will likely be implicated in the trafficking and torturing of children.

People must understand that delayed truth is deadly.

To learn more about Dr. Shiva’s independent campaign for President go to http://Shiva4President.com

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2zgstq-dr.-shiva-details-adrenochrome-horrors-trafficked-children-tortured-for-che.html



